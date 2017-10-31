WGRZ
Police search for missing woman & child

WGRZ 1:32 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for a woman and her seven-year-old daughter.

Police are looking to locate Cynthia Kawaya, 24, and her daughter Carla Kawaya.    

They are believed to be in a red, 4-door Chevy Cruze with license plate GZA6164.  Police have not released a photo of the two at this time. 

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at: 716-879-6613.  

 

