Police search for missing woman & child

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for a woman and her seven-year-old daughter.

Police are looking to locate Cynthia Kawaya, 24, and her daughter Carla Kawaya.

They are believed to be in a red, 4-door Chevy Cruze with license plate GZA6164. Police have not released a photo of the two at this time.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at: 716-879-6613.

ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE: 24yr old black female Cynthia Kawaya & daughter 7yr old Carla Kawaya, red Chevy Cruz 4dr NY reg GZA6164. Call 879-6613 — Town_Tonawanda_PD (@TTPD) October 31, 2017

