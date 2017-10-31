Police search for missing woman & child

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for a woman and her seven-year-old daughter.
Police are looking to locate Cynthia Kawaya, 24, and her daughter Carla Kawaya.
They are believed to be in a red, 4-door Chevy Cruze with license plate GZA6164. Police have not released a photo of the two at this time.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at: 716-879-6613.
ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE: 24yr old black female Cynthia Kawaya & daughter 7yr old Carla Kawaya, red Chevy Cruz 4dr NY reg GZA6164. Call 879-6613— Town_Tonawanda_PD (@TTPD) October 31, 2017
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs