Police search for missing health care resident

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y.-- Amherst Police are searching for a missing Williamsville Suburban Residential Health Care Facility resident.

Security footage shows 63-year-old Paul Cieslak being dropped off at the center around 6:42 pm Thursday night. Video then shows Cieslak continuing to walk northbound on South Union Rd. instead of entering the home.

It was during 10 p.m. rounds that the health care staff realized Cieslak was not in his room.

Cieslak is described as 6'1", 220 lbs., with white/gray hair and mustache and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, gray sweatpants, black coat with fur and black sneakers.

If anyone has any information, please call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689- 1311.

