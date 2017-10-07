Police search for missing Hamburg teen

Abigail Russell was last seen in her Hamburg home at about 9 p.m. on Friday. Photo provided by Hamburg Police.

HAMBURG, NY — Authorities in Hamburg are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Abigail Russell was last seen in her Hamburg home at about 9 p.m. on Friday. Hamburg Police say it is believed she left her home on her own free will shortly after that.

She is described as 5-foot-1 and about 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Town of Hamburg Police at 716-649-3800 ext. 0.

