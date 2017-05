NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

14-year-old Jameir Jordan hasn't been seen since May 7th.

He's 6' 0", 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4711.

