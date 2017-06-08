Photo by Justin Gould

JAMESTOWN, NY - JAMESTOWN, NY-Jamestown police and fire departments are responding to a report of some type of chemical leak Thursday morning.

Police say the location of the leak is at the Connection building at 111 W. 2nd St. in Jamestown.

According to the Jamestown Post-Journal, at least nine people have been taken to the hospital. Jamestown Fire chief Chet Harvey told the Post-Journal that a leak in a cooling system is the cause of the incident.

2 on Your Side will have more information as soon as it comes available.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV