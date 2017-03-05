Police respond to shooting on Broadway

WGRZ Photo of a shooting in the area of Broadway and Lathrop Street in Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say one man suffered serious injuries in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The man shot has not been identified, but is believed to be in his early 30s. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center just after 1:30 a.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound and injuries detectives say are serious.

Police say they believe the man was shot in the area of Broadway Ave. and Lathrop Street, near the edge of Buffalo's Old Polonia neighborhood.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call the Buffalo Police Confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255.

