Police Officer shot in Buffalo

Police on the scene of a shooting in the area of Garfield Street and Hartman Place. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Police Officer who was shot in the city's Black Rock neighborhood Sunday evening is expected to be OK.

A source tells 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin the officer was shot in the ear in the area of Hartman Place and Garfield Street.

The officer was then taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC). A Buffalo Police spokesperson tells us the officer is in surgery and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening in nature.

Police say one person is in custody in connection with the shooting. The officer's name has not been released.

Chrissy Flynn, a witness, said she believes she saw the police officer who was shot walk into an ambulance, with some assistance. She also said his head was wrapped in a bandage.

"I seen the cop get into the ambulance, he got up and walked in there. He was upset, but he did get up and walk himself in there," she said.

2 On Your Side has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

