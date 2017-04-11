WGRZ
Police respond to crash near Mercy Hospital

South Buffalo Police Chase Crash

April 11, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- West Seneca and Buffalo Police responded to the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday at Cazenovia and Abbott Road, near Mercy Hospital. 

West Seneca Police confirmed they pursued three suspects in a chase, which led to the crash. They also said all three suspects are in custody. 

Part of Abbott Road was temporarily blocked off, and it appears more than one vehicle and property damage were involved.

 

