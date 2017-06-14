Police respond to Clinton & Fillmore shooting

Location of a shooting at Clinton and Fillmore Wednesday evening. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police responded to a shooting Wednesday evening at Clinton Street and Fillmore Ave.

Police say it happened at about 5:15 p.m.

The shooting victim is a male who's name and age have not been provided. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo in a private vehicle, police say.

No other details have been released at this time, including the condition of the shooting victim, or any possible suspects.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV