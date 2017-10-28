Police prep for Halloween weekend shenanigans

(Photo: WGRZ/Franco Ardito)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Halloween weekend means lots of crowds and lots of drinking.

It's a weekend when police have to be extra vigilant.

"Extra patrols, marked and unmarked, along with sobriety Checkpoints and underage drinking enforcement detail,” said Trooper James O'Callaghan of the New York State Police (NYSP).

During Halloween weekend last year, NYSP said there were 1,142 car accidents, and 245 DWI arrests.

"The fact of the matter is, the statistics are there. There are a lot of tragedies leading up to Halloween and or any other holiday,” O’Callaghan said.

More locally, that means there will also be an increased police presence in party areas like Chippewa and Allentown.

A police detail was first added to Chippewa in 2006, which has had had a party reputation for years.

Ten years later, police say Allentown has increased in popularity, and they addressed residents' concerns last year by adding a police detail in 2016.

Residents have worried about parked cars filling up the neighborhood streets and rowdy people.

"The problem you have is, the difference between Chippewa Street and Allentown is that Chippewa has parking structures and parking lots, where Allentown does not. It's a niche little area in a residential community,” said Buffalo police chief Joseph Gramaglia.

There has been a small uptick in crime along with the uptick in foot traffic, including a couple of assaults in the past year, but Gramaglia says it's nothing out of the ordinary.

He said bars like Hardware and Duke's Bohemian Grove have been good neighbor businesses by doing what they can to keep the peace.

"We work in conjunction with the Buffalo Police Department. There are lots of guys walking beat now every night on the weekends,” said bar manager Andrew Love.

There are newer surveillance cameras and lights on the block, and bar manager Andrew love says they'll turn the lights on early if a particular night is getting out of hand.

"It's on a case by case basis, but yeah, you know, safety is our primary concern,” Love said.

Police say to be aware of bar crawls and trick-or-treaters now through Tuesday night and to be aware there may be people or children in the streets.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV