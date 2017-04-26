Police: pedestrian seriously injured in crash

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a female pedestrian was seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident Tuesday night at East Ferry and Moselle streets.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. when two vehicles were traveling eastbound on East Ferry Street. Police say one vehicle, a Nissan Minivan, hit the other vehicle, causing both to spin out.

The minivan first hit a pole and then hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians in a parking lot. One pedestrian, a woman, sustained serious physical injuries. Both were taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC).

The two occupants in the minivan first ran away from the scene, but police found them quickly.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident and say toxicology tests are in progress. No names have been released.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV