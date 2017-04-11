Police on scene of crash near Mercy Hospital

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- West Seneca and Buffalo Police are on the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday at Cazenovia and Abbott Road, near Mercy Hospital.

West Seneca Police confirmed they pursued three suspects in a chase, which led to the crash. They also said all three suspects are in custody.

Part of Abbott Road has been blocked off, and it appears more than one vehicle and property damage were involved.

2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV