POLICE: Officer Lehner's body located

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police say they believe they have located the body of missing police officer Craig Lehner.

Officer Craig Lehner, a member of Buffalo’s K-9 unit and Underwater Recovery Team, went missing Friday afternoon during a training exercise on the Niagara River.

Several local, county, state and Canadian agencies assisted Buffalo Police and Fire in the search for Officer Lehner.

The police department vowed to keep looking until they found him.

"Our mission focus now is to bring our brother home and bring that closure first and foremost to his family, secondly to the men and women of the Buffalo Police Department,” Lt. Rinaldo said.

Buffalo Police will be holding a press briefing this afternoon to update their efforts.

