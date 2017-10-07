WGRZ
Police need help locating man accused of assaulting Tops worker

WGRZ 3:51 PM. EDT October 07, 2017

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY — Police are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of assaulting a Tops employee.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man allegedly assaulted the employee after a dispute about a debit card. He ran out of the store and fled, possibly getting into a gray Chrysler 200, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Police say he is about 6-foot and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call City of Tonawanda Detectives at 692-2121 ext. 308.

