Police need help locating man accused of assaulting Tops worker

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY — Police are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of assaulting a Tops employee.
The incident happened at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The man allegedly assaulted the employee after a dispute about a debit card. He ran out of the store and fled, possibly getting into a gray Chrysler 200, according to City of Tonawanda Police.
Police say he is about 6-foot and weighs about 200 pounds.
If you have any information, you are asked to call City of Tonawanda Detectives at 692-2121 ext. 308.
