Police: Man Kicked Kid in the Head

David Chapman (Photo provided by New York State Police)

RANDOLPH, N.Y. - A Randolph man faces charges after he allegedly kicked a kid in the head.

New York State Police responded to a call of two people fighting on Friday. They say their investigation revealed David Chapman, 39, had kicked the underage victim and caused injury.

Troopers did not say how old the victim is or say his or her relation to Chapman. They did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.

Chapman was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

