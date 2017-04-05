Police looking for missing Wheatfield woman

Katie Mae Pletl, 23, was last seen leaving Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center April 1. Police say she has a history of drug abuse and her welfare should be checked immediately. (Photo: NCSO)

LOCKPORT, NY-- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing Wheatfield woman.

Katie Mae Pletl, 23, was last seen leaving Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center April 1. Police say she has a history of drug abuse and her welfare should be checked immediately.

She is described as a white female, about 5'9" tall, and weighs 262 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a black and white "PINK" shirt, and black pants. She has a tattoo of the initials CP on her right front shoulder and a pierced nose.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at: 716-438-3394, or 716-438-3327 or Inv. John Wick at 716-438-3342.

