Police looking for missing mom, daughter

Patricia and Rebecca Jemiolo

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about a mother and daughter missing from the Town of Wheatfield.

They say Patricia Jemiolo left her home on Niagara Falls Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with her 10-year-old daughter Rebecca and never returned.

Investigators say they may be in a 2007 Toyota RAV4 color gray bearing NY REG: GMP3513. If located, please contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393 any time or Investigator John Wick at 716-438-3342 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

