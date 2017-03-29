Police locate vulnerable adult

State Police Photo

CLARENCE, N.Y. -- State Police have located a 77-year-old man with dementia who went missing from the Clarence area Wednesday.

The man is Robert F. Mason and he is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen on Huntington Valley Drive North at 2 p.m. Wednesday, driving a Ford Escape with New York registration NFM-1150. He was wearing a black and gray jacket, blue pants and black shoes. He had his Sheltie dog with him.

Anyone who knows where he is can call Clarence state police at 716-759-6831 or 911.

