Police investigating Walden Ave. bank robbery

Cheektowaga Police released this photo of the accused bank robber.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — Cheektowaga Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Key Bank at 1675 Walden Ave. late Thursday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:35 p.m.

Police say a man handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. The man got away with an undetermined amount of money.

If you are able to identify this man, you are asked to call Cheektowaga Police at 583-1023 or 686-3979.

