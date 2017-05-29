Police investigating Sprenger Ave shooting

Police lights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help investigating a shooting Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Sprenger Avenue, police say. Officers responded at about 8:20 p.m. Police detectives say a man was shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

The man has not been identified and was taken to the Erie County Medical Center with injuries that did not seem life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

