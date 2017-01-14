Police: Man injured in shooting on Walden Ave

The scene of a shooting at Walden Ave and Bailey Ave in Buffalo Saturday. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening on Walden Avenue near Bailey Ave.

A man in his 30's was shot in this area just before 6 p.m. Saturday, police say. The man's identity has not been provided.

He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center with injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening, officials say.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call of text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

