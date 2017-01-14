Police: Man injured in shooting on Walden Ave

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening on Walden Avenue near Bailey Ave.
A man in his 30's was shot in this area just before 6 p.m. Saturday, police say. The man's identity has not been provided.
He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center with injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening, officials say.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call of text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
