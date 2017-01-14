Police investigating Horton Pl. shooting

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are requesting the public's help investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the first block of Horton Place.

The shooting happened at about 1:40 p.m., police say.

A 35-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that seem serious.

Officials have not confirmed the man's identity or his current condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716)847-2255.

