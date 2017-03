Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- A report of a student with a gun at Northtown Academy has been found to be false according to police.

Police say they received a report of a student that another student had a gun. The school was put in lockdown and police say the report was found to be false.

The lockdown was lifted and the school will be releasing students shortly.

