BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening near the Erie County Medical Center.

They say a man was shot around 7:30 p.m. in the area of the Leroy Save More at Leroy St. and Grider Ave. Authorities say he was shot in the shoulder inside the store.

The man's name and current condition have not been released.

