BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating a report of a shooting on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo.

Police were called to Elmwood Avenue near Grote Street around 1:30 a.m.

It's unknown if anyone was seriously hurt. Police had a vehicle towed away from the scene.

We are still awaiting word from Buffalo Police with more details.

