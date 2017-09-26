Police investigate double shooting on city's west side

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo Police are investigating a double shooting on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.

Police say that two people were shot on Parkdale Avenue and Potomac Avenue just after midnight.

Our photographer on scene saw that one of the two victims was deceased.

Police say the injuries were serious. No names have been released and it is not known if a suspect is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update the story as we learn more.

