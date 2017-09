Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving an ambulance Seneca and Bailey. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving an ambulance.

The accident happened around 5pm at Seneca and Bailey. An AMR ambulance collided with an SUV.

It's unknown at this time what caused the accident, or if there were any injuries.



