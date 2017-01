Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a body found on the sidewalk on Colvin near Lorelee. (Photo: WGRZ)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda Police have identified the woman found dead on the sidewalk last week.

A motorist passing by discovered the body of Eva Toth, 62, on Colvin Boulevard early Friday morning.

Police do not suspect foul play and are awaiting autopsy results, which they say, could take several weeks.

