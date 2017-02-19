Police lights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say two men were injured after one of them was jumped near Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street early Saturday morning.

Police say a group of around four men jumped one man and physically assaulted him in the area around 1:30 a.m. When a passerby tried to help the man being assaulted, the suspects then assaulted him.

The injuries to the two male victims do not appear serious, police say. However, the man who tried to help was treated at a hospital in Niagara County.

2 On Your Side is looking into the claims that this is a hate crime, according to a social media post that's been shared hundreds of times as of Sunday night. We have a reporter working on this story, and will update this article with new information throughout the night.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

