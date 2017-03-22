Police & Fire Depts. looking into tote fires

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police, along with the city's Fire Marshall's office, are looking to find who might be behind a number of tote fires on the west side and in Allentown.

The first call came out shortly before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Hudson St. Three more fires followed; two on Orton Place and one on St. Johns Place.

The fires on Hudson and St. Johns Place spread to other buildings nearby.

Fire officials estimate the damage at over $50,000. Anyone with information is encouraged to call them at 851-4515.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

