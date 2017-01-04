Police find homicide victim on Northland Avenue in Buffalo

Buffalo Police are investigating a body found outside on Northland Street near Humboldt. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police say the body of a homicide victim was found outside on Northland Avenue near Humboldt Parkway Wednesday morning.

Police say the body of a 34-year-old man was discovered on the sidewalk just before 8am. They add he died from a gunshot wound. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at (716) 847-2255.



