Police: drugs found in apartment with children

Brandy K. Mcbride. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- In Jamestown, police say they found illegal drugs in an apartment with five children inside.

Police carried out a search warrant at a home on Buffalo Street around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Five children ranging in ages from 1 month to 10 years old were inside the home at the time.

Brandy K. Mcbride is now facing a number of charges, including possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Other adults were also at the home. Their names have not been released.

