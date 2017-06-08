WGRZ
Police: drugs found in apartment with children

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- In Jamestown, police say they found illegal drugs in an apartment with five children inside. 

Police carried out a search warrant at a home on Buffalo Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. 

Five children ranging in ages from 1 month to 10 years old were inside the home at the time. 

Brandy K. Mcbride is now facing a number of charges, including possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Other adults were also at the home. Their names have not been released. 

