Police called to large fight at West Seneca East HS

West Seneca East High School (Photo: WGRZ)

WEST SENECA, NY-- Police were called to West Seneca East High School for a fight that involved several students.

Superintendent Whitney Vantine tells 2 On Your Side that the fight started on the third floor of the school between several students. School staff helped break up the fight and the school was put in lockdown during that time.

The district called police and the superintendent says that those "of age" were taken by police. Those that were underage are being dealt with through the school.

Officials are not sure yet what caused the fight.

All students involved will be subject to a Superintendent's hearing. Superintendent Vantine say the district does not tolerate this kind of activity and the situation will be handle swiftly and directly.

2 On Your Side has reached out to West Seneca Police to find out what charges, if any, the students will face.

