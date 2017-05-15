Police break up fight at All-High Stadium

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A fight involving a large crowd of students broke out Monday evening at All High Stadium during a track and field meet, Buffalo Police say.

The dispute started inside the stadium, which is on Main Street behind Bennett High School, then it spread outside. Additional officers were called to help at the scene, and they were able to disperse the crowd.

Police say there were no reported injuries or arrests. The track and field meet was allowed to continue following the incident, after Buffalo Police cleared the stadium of spectators.

