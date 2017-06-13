Police: body found in Scajaquada Creek

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a man's body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek Tuesday morning.

A passerby initially spotted the body in the water and called police around 9 a.m. The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team then took the body from the water in the area of Forest Avenue and West Avenue.

The body was likely in the water for a long time, authorities say. An autopsy will be conducted to determine if foul play was involved in the man's death. The man's identity has not been determined at this time.

