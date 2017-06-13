WGRZ
Police: body found in Scajaquada Creek

WGRZ 7:34 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a man's body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek Tuesday morning. 

A passerby initially spotted the body in the water and called police around 9 a.m.  The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team then took the body from the water in the area of Forest Avenue and West Avenue. 

The body was likely in the water for a long time, authorities say. An autopsy will be conducted to determine if foul play was involved in the man's death. The man's identity has not been determined at this time.

 

 

