Police asking for public's help finding teen

WGRZ 7:23 PM. EDT March 29, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Monai Seay is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 135 pounds. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

