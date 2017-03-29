Close Police asking for public's help finding teen WGRZ 7:23 PM. EDT March 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Monai Seay is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 135 pounds. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911. © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS County health rankings released SPCA Prepares To Open New Facility Becker Plea Contractor Sent To State Prison Ridesharing Deal Close Guardrails Safety Deal Guy: Ultimate 8 In 1 Self Defense Survival Steal Paladino Lawsuit Petition Started For Central Terminal Video Shows Big Gator Lumbering on Golf Course More Stories Buffalo crash involves school bus Mar 29, 2017, 4:25 p.m. 12 dead, 3 injured in church bus crash near Garner… Mar 29, 2017, 5:03 p.m. NT Police make arrest in fatal hit & run Mar 29, 2017, 11:02 a.m.
