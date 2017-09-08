Police address security and safety for Bills games

(Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- Local police are also getting ready for this Sunday to keep things safe at New Era Field.

There aren't any big changes in security at the field this year. As in the past, you'll see armed police there to keep things safe and you'll need to go through metal detectors to get in.

Despite plenty of incidents that have gone viral, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard says arrests at games are actually at an all-time low.

"We clearly see our fans are better behaved each year," said Sheriff Howard. "It was certainly one sad thing, there was a point when you wouldn't even want a family or friend to come here wearing a uniform other than a Buffalo Bills uniform or jersey or teamwear. Now we see people gathered together in the parking lot, and what you're wearing doesn't say what's in your heart."

The sheriff's office says on average, less than three fans were ejected from the stadium each game last season.

