Police: 62-year-old woman attacked officer

Orchard Park Police Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – An Orchard Park woman was served an arrest warrant Monday by police from an incident that occurred on February 19th.

Police say when they arrived to arrest her, the woman, Patricia Hanson, became resistant.

According to police, she sprayed an officer in the face with a household product causing the officer to seek medical attention.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital. Hanson was then charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree harassment.

She was released on her own recognizance after an arraignment.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV