Plea deal coming in Mexican Restaurant raid case

Don Tequila

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It looks like a plea deal is in the works for one of the men arrested following federal raids at local Mexican restaurants.

Court papers show the government has filed to dismiss the case against Jose Sanchez-Ocampo. He was restaurant manager of Don Tequila and other Mexican restaurants and one of three men charged with harboring illegal workers.

We don't know yet what the deal entails, but we do know Sanchez-Ocampo will be in court to take a plea on January 27th.

The owner of the restaurants, Sergio Mucino, is still charged in the case.

It also appears that Don Tequila Restaurant on Allen Street will reopen. A sign in the window says it will be back open soon, though no date has been given. It had been closed since the raids.