Play based on life of Bills Hall of Famer

WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The life of a Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame Running Back is taking the stage in Buffalo's Theatre District this weekend.

Friday and Saturday, Road Less Traveled Productions is presenting a play titled, "Buffalo Stories: The Life of Thurman Thomas."

It's one of several shows about Buffalo figures, and of course Thurman will be there to watch this one.

"It's a thank you to that person because they are such a figure in the community," said Gina Gandolfo, of Road Less Traveled Productions. "It's a celebratory thank you and reflection on what they've done for the community locally and abroad. But it's really something for them to see about their life presented in front of them."

Tickets are still available at https://roadlesstraveledproductions.org/.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV