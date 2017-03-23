Plantasia arrives at Hamburg Fairgrounds

Photo by Mike Luksch.

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It may not feel like it outside, but spring's already begun.

To celebrate the start of of the season, Plantasia has arrived at the fairgrounds in Hamburg.

This year's theme is "Gardens through the Ages." The show features several free, educational seminars, a garden market, and children's discovery garden.

Adult tickets are $9; Kids 12 and under are free.

The show runs:

Friday, March 24 - 10:00am to 9:00pm

Saturday, March 25 - 10:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday, March 26 - 10:00am to 5:00pm

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit plantasiany.com

© 2017 WGRZ-TV