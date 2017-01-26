WGRZ
Plans presented for One Seneca Tower in Buffalo

Developer Presents One Seneca Plan

WGRZ 6:23 PM. EST January 26, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The new developer of the One Seneca Tower in Buffalo is detailing his plans to turn the near vacant structure around.

Douglas Jemal with Washington, D.C. based Douglas Development made his presentation to a group of local real estate developers and city leaders. 

He says he wants to put retail and office space, plus a hotel in One Seneca. Total costs are not known at this point.
And it's unclear what Jemal's plan is to remove asbestos inside.
 
However, he did tell us he wants tenants to begin moving in sometime next year. 

