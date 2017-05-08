Plans continue for Amherst methadone clinic

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

AMHERST, N.Y. – Plans for the proposed methadone clinic in Amherst aren’t slowing down.

The proposed clinic was the topic of discussion two weeks ago at a recent Amherst Town Board meeting. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein was at the meeting to give her support for the methadone clinic.

Residents have expressed their opposition to the clinic, saying they believe it will be located too close to residential areas.

The Town of Amherst’s attorney, Stanley Sliwa, said that although residents have expressed their concerns, there is not much the town can do.

“The town board has authorized the town attorney's office to start drafting legislation which would seek to avoid the problem in the future, but there's nothing that can be done at this time in relation to the clinic as it's going in because it's properly zoned," Sliwa says.

Catholic Health says it plans to meet with neighbors in the surrounding community near the proposed clinic as the project progresses.

