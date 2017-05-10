Planning underway for Buffalo's Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth 2014 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo’s Juneteenth Festival is a little over a month away and festival planners are busy putting the pieces together for this year’s event.

The festival is held annually on the city’s east side in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Buffalo’s Juneteenth celebration is the largest one of its kind in the country.

Murray Holman, who is a member of the planning board for the Juneteenth Festival, spoke with 2-On-Your-Side what’s new to this year’s festival that people can look forward to.

“Now you’ll see the media tent in place there, people will come inside there and tell their story about Juneteenth over the years; arts and culture, it’s going to be great,” Holman said. “And then we have a children’s youth tent that’s going to be set up as well, so we’ve got some good things coming here.”

Buffalo’s Juneteenth Festival begins June 17th, 2017 and ends on June 18th, 2017. To learn more about the celebration or to sign up to become a vendor you can visit their website, http://www.juneteenthofbuffalo.com/

