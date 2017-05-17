Plan unveiled for Huntley site

TONAWANDA, N.Y. – The Town of Tonawanda is looking for ways to keep their economy growing after the Huntley Power Plant shut down last year and they've got a plan.

Wednesday night marked the beginning of that initiative when the town and Tonawanda residents, business owners and community stakeholders held a community work session to present their Tonawanda Tomorrow draft plan.

“This is a draft in process and we’re excited to hear from the community on ways to make it stronger and more focused. The event tonight is a first crack at that,” said Bart Roberts, Associate Director of Research and Faculty Engagement at the University of Buffalo’s Regional Institute.

The draft plan can be viewed online and residents, business owners and community stakeholders are strongly urged to view the plan and provide their feedback, the deadline for comments is May 31st, 2017.

To view the draft plan and provide feedback, you can go to http://tonawandatomorrow.org/draftplan/.