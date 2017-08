police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a pizza delivery man was robbed Wednesday evening, and they have two suspects in custody.

The incident happened at Clinton and Lord Streets, on the City's East Side, just after 6 p.m.

Police say it's believed one or both of the suspects may have been armed.

The name of the pizza delivery man who was involved has not been released.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV