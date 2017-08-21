Photo: Phil DeRousseau (Photo: Photo: Phil DeRousseau)

People in Western New York and across the U.S. were captivated by the solar eclipse Monday.

Many places, including WNY, had clear skies allowing for optimal viewing -- with the right protective eyewear.

A partial eclipse could be seen in WNY, with about 75 percent of the sun blocked out. Crowds packed parks and places that were giving out protective glasses, such as the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Across the country, millions of other Americans watched the eclipse along the path of totality, or places where a total eclipse was visible. This path stretched diagonally from Oregon to South Carolina.

