Photo Of Suspect Car Changed In Fatal Hit And Run Crash

BUFFALO - The photo and description have changed for the vehicle Buffalo Police are looking for in connection with a fatal hit and run collision.
Early Friday evening, police say a man was struck by a vehicle and killed crossing Bailey Avenue, near Lang Avenue. The driver of the vehicle drove away.
Family member have identified the victim as 60-year-old Arthur Redrick.
Hours after the crash, a picture of a white SUV was posted to the Buffalo Police Department’s Facebook page. Along with it, was this description: a newer model Ford Edge, tinted windows, a glass sunroof and liberty yellow license plates.
Early the following morning, the picture and description were changed. The vehicle in the new picture was also a white SUV, but with no sunroof. Also missing, any reference to the vehicle possibly being a Ford Edge.
The police department spokesman did not explain why the image was changed, but noted the update was done on Saturday morning.
