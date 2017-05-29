Photo Of Suspect Car Changed In Fatal Hit And Run Crash

This is the update photograph of the vehicle Buffalo Police say they are looking for in connection with a hit and run fatal accident on Friday. (Photo: Brown, Steven)

BUFFALO - The photo and description have changed for the vehicle Buffalo Police are looking for in connection with a fatal hit and run collision.

Early Friday evening, police say a man was struck by a vehicle and killed crossing Bailey Avenue, near Lang Avenue. The driver of the vehicle drove away.

Family member have identified the victim as 60-year-old Arthur Redrick.

Hours after the crash, a picture of a white SUV was posted to the Buffalo Police Department’s Facebook page. Along with it, was this description: a newer model Ford Edge, tinted windows, a glass sunroof and liberty yellow license plates.

Early the following morning, the picture and description were changed. The vehicle in the new picture was also a white SUV, but with no sunroof. Also missing, any reference to the vehicle possibly being a Ford Edge.

The police department spokesman did not explain why the image was changed, but noted the update was done on Saturday morning.

