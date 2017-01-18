Phishing scam targeting some KeyBank customers

KeyBank Logo (Photo: Keybank Logo)

BUFFALO, NY-If you are a KeyBank customer and recently got a text message saying there's a security issue with your account, be aware, it's a scam.

Recently, some bank customers got the message, which includes a downloadable link and a local phone number to call.

A spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side KeyBank was made aware of the scam and responded quickly to lessen its impact.

The bank says clients who got the text should not contact the phone number provided. However, if you did call the number and provide any personal information, you should contact the KeyBank Fraud and Disputes Hotline immediately. That number is 1-800-433-0124.

The bank's Privacy and Security page contains additional information for people who want to protect themselves from potential fraud.

