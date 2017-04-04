Petition to bring back N. Tonawanda dispatch

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Some North Tonawanda residents are concerned with slower police response times in emergency situations.

Now there is a renewed effort to bring back a possible solution: dispatchers to North Tonawanda Police.

The local Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and concerned citizens put together an online petition to bring back dispatch to North Tonawanda, rather than having the current centralized dispatch system.

They will make the case at a city council meeting at 6:30 p.m. this evening at North Tonawanda City Hall.

You can learn more about the petition here: http://bit.ly/2nzWAUB

